 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts hopeful Anthony Richardson will play this week

  
Published January 1, 2025 12:13 PM

The Colts had Joe Flacco at quarterback for last Sunday’s 45-33 loss to the Giants that eliminated them from playoff contention, but the lack of stakes for their Week 18 date with the Jaguars won’t stop them from bringing Anthony Richardson back into the lineup.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that he is hopeful Richardson is going to be able to play this weekend. Richardson is on the injury report with back and foot injuries.

The Colts will be holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, so Thursday’s practice will be more telling about his status heading into the weekend.

Richardson has started 11 games this season and missed time earlier in the year due to an oblique injury and a benching. He also missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, so the question of his durability will remain in place as Richardson moves toward his third season in Indianapolis.