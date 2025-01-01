Colts hopeful Anthony Richardson will play this week

The Colts had Joe Flacco at quarterback for last Sunday’s 45-33 loss to the Giants that eliminated them from playoff contention, but the lack of stakes for their Week 18 date with the Jaguars won’t stop them from bringing Anthony Richardson back into the lineup.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that he is hopeful Richardson is going to be able to play this weekend. Richardson is on the injury report with back and foot injuries.

The Colts will be holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, so Thursday’s practice will be more telling about his status heading into the weekend.

Richardson has started 11 games this season and missed time earlier in the year due to an oblique injury and a benching. He also missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, so the question of his durability will remain in place as Richardson moves toward his third season in Indianapolis.