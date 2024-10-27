 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson throws 69-yard touchdown pass, Colts lead 10-3

  
Published October 27, 2024 01:53 PM

The rollercoaster ride that is Anthony Richardson continues Sunday.

Richardson completed only one of his first seven passes for 12 yards. He then threw a 69-yard touchdown.

The Colts lead the Texans 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Richardson, who is completing only 48.5 percent of his passes this season, found Josh Downs running all alone and hit him for the big touchdown. Texans safety Jalen Pitre got taken of the play on two crossers that the Colts ran, and he fell down as Alec Pierce and a teammate ran into him downfield.

The Colts had three plays of at least 50 in the opener against the Texans and now have another.

Indianapolis lost safety Trevor Denbow to a knee injury on the opening kickoff. The team has ruled him out.

The Texans made a change in their offensive, replacing guard Kenyon Green with Jarrett Patterson after C.J. Stroud took two hard hits.