 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antoine Winfield Jr., Jamel Dean out for Bucs Sunday

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:56 PM

The Buccaneers will be short two defensive backs for Sunday’s bid to win the NFC North.

Head coach Todd Bowles said that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Jamel Dean will both miss the game. Both players are dealing with knee injuries.

Winfield has missed the last three games with his current injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis this week. Dean left last Sunday’s win over the Panthers because of his injury.

Tight end Cade Otton has missed the last two games with a knee injury. He joined Winfield on the practice field Thursday and Bowles said he could be a game-time decision against the Saints.