Antoine Winfield Jr., Jamel Dean out for Bucs Sunday

The Buccaneers will be short two defensive backs for Sunday’s bid to win the NFC North.

Head coach Todd Bowles said that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Jamel Dean will both miss the game. Both players are dealing with knee injuries.

Winfield has missed the last three games with his current injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis this week. Dean left last Sunday’s win over the Panthers because of his injury.

Tight end Cade Otton has missed the last two games with a knee injury. He joined Winfield on the practice field Thursday and Bowles said he could be a game-time decision against the Saints.