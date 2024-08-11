 Skip navigation
Antonio Pierce: Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew responded well

  
Published August 11, 2024 08:29 AM

The Raiders quarterback competition hasn’t set the world on fire during training camp practices, but both of the candidates for the job handled things well in their first game action of the summer.

Aidan O’Connell got the start and drove the team 83 yards in 15 plays for a field goal. He was 7-of-9 for 76 yards before Gardner Minshew took over in the second quarter and led three scoring drives. Minshew was 6-of-12 for 117 yards and a touchdown to DJ Turner before sitting out the second half.

“I thought the quarterbacks responded well,” head coach Antonio Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

The plan that Pierce laid out will have Minshew getting the start in the second preseason game and another day of good performances will make the head coach’s ultimate call a more difficult one.