Antonio Pierce: Aidan O’Connell’s knee injury “doesn’t look good”

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell has a knee injury, coach Antonio Pierce announced after the loss to the Bucs.

“It doesn’t look good,” Pierce told beat reporters.

Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey shoved O’Connell in the back as O’Connell was running and after the quarterback had released the football. O’Connell stayed down after the 8-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter.

O’Connell left with an air cast on his leg.

Kancey was not penalized for roughing the passer, but the NFL is likely to fine him.

Minshew, a 2023 fourth-round pick, missed four games earlier in the season with a broken thumb after he replaced a benched Garnder Minshew. Minshew now is out for the season after breaking his collarbone two weeks ago.

O’Connell has thrown for 899 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.