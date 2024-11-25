 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce: Gardner Minshew shoulder injury “doesn’t look good”

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Broncos late in the second half and it could be significant time before he’s available again.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that Minshew’s shoulder injury “doesn’t look good.” Minshew then had his left arm in a sling in the locker room.

Minshew exited the contest late in the second half after going down hard on his left shoulder. Desmond Ridder came in to replace him for the rest of the contest.

Minshew was 25-of-42 passing for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. Ridder finished 5-of-10 for 64 yards.

While Las Vegas also has Aidan O’Connell, he’s on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury.

The Raiders will have to figure out their QB position in short order, as they’re playing the Chiefs on Black Friday in Week 13.