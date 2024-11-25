Antonio Pierce: Gardner Minshew shoulder injury “doesn’t look good”

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Broncos late in the second half and it could be significant time before he’s available again.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that Minshew’s shoulder injury “doesn’t look good.” Minshew then had his left arm in a sling in the locker room.

Minshew exited the contest late in the second half after going down hard on his left shoulder. Desmond Ridder came in to replace him for the rest of the contest.

Minshew was 25-of-42 passing for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. Ridder finished 5-of-10 for 64 yards.

While Las Vegas also has Aidan O’Connell, he’s on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury.

The Raiders will have to figure out their QB position in short order, as they’re playing the Chiefs on Black Friday in Week 13.