Antonio Pierce: It’s a great opportunity for Desmond Ridder to learn our system

The Raiders added quarterback Desmond Ridder off of the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this week, with Aidan O’Connell going on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Ridder has experience, having started 17 games over the last two seasons. With Gardner Minshew struggling with turnovers this season, there’s a chance Ridder could play at some point — particularly if Aidan O’Connell is out for a long stretch.

“I mean, it’s a guy who kind of like similar to Aidan, got thrown into the fire early on, played a lot in his second year in the league, then gets traded to the Cardinals,” head coach Antonio Pierce said in his Wednesday press conference. “Watching from afar, obviously dealing with the injury with Aidan, just a great opportunity for him come in, learn our system and get him up to speed.”

Asked if he’s curious to see what Ridder could potentially do, Pierce pointed to what’s on the radar for this weekend.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve got my hands full right now with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes,” Pierce said. “Worrying about the future is not really what I’m thinking about right now, to be honest. It’s really getting [Ridder] up to speed. Got in here. He’s a bright-eyed kid, very smart, very sharp. Fits in well with the room. I’m excited to see him at practice, see what he can do.”

Ridder completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games for the Falcons last season. He was traded to the Cardinals during the offseason but did not make the team’s 53-man roster.