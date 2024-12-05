Antonio Pierce on Brock Bowers: This guy is different

The Raiders are mired in an eight-game losing streak, but they have clearly found another player they can build around.

Tight end Brock Bowers has continued his historic rookie season and currently is on pace to eclipse a pair of records.

Bowers currently leads the league — among all players, not just tight ends — with 84 receptions. That’s just two catches shy of Sam LaPorta’s 86-catch record for a rookie tight end, set just last year. He is also on pace to break Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end record of 1,076 receiving yards, as Bowers enters Week 14 with 884 yards.

Bowers has eclipsed 10 receptions and 100 yards in two of Las Vegas’ last three games, most recently catching 10 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown in the loss to the Chiefs last Friday.

During his Wednesday press conference, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was asked if there’s a tight end Bowers reminds him of.

“No, not this one. This guy is different,” Pierce said. “It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard.

“No, because his body type is different. I mean, I think there was some comparisons early on to Aaron Hernandez, of that type, but I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball — I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”

Bowers turns 22 on Dec. 13 but Pierce noted how savvy the tight end already is when it comes to excelling in the nuances of the position.

“I’ve said that from Day 1, from the first day he walked into the building, he was just a different cat, man,” Pierce said. “He’s all about ball. You just see him, everything he’s doing, he’s always moving. Everything’s football-related, even just walking through the building. And that’s just a small sample of what he does throughout. Just his releases, his ability, we throw him a fade over there on [Trent] McDuffie late in the game or third quarter, and his ability to stack him, get on top and make a one-hand catch and put his hand up late — those are things that you see more veteran players do. But [he’s] obviously a very skilled and tremendous athlete.”

Bowers is likely to set the new tight end rookie record for receptions on Sunday when the Raiders play the Buccaneers on the road.