Antonio Pierce on who will start at QB next week: I don’t know

  
Published October 6, 2024 07:57 PM

The Raiders made a quarterback change during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and head coach Antonio Pierce declined to say during his postgame press conference whether it will be a lasting one.

Gardner Minshew started for the fifth straight week, but was pulled in the third quarter after throwing his second interception of the game. Aidan O’Connell played the rest of the way and went 10-of-20 for 94 yards and an interception.

Pierce was asked after the game if O’Connell will start against the Steelers next week.

“I don’t know,” Pierce said.

The Raiders may be trading wide receiver Davante Adams in the coming days, so this week may be one of major changes for the 2-3 team.