Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
Simms: 'I don't believe in the Bills' after Week 5

Antonio Pierce: “Status quo” with Davante Adams

  
Published October 7, 2024 05:18 PM

Wide receiver Davante Adams missed his second straight Raiders game on Sunday, but there was a report on Saturday that his hamstring is expected to be well enough for him to play.

The question of who he would be playing for remains an open question. Adams asked for a trade and teams like the Saints, Jets, Bills, and Steelers have been mentioned as possible suitors.

During a Monday press conference, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce had nothing to say about Adams’s health or where things stand on the trade front. Pierce said it was “status quo” and that reporters should ask Adams why he’s looking for a new place to play.

“I don’t know. I think you gotta ask Davante that,” Pierce said.