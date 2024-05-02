Arena Football League is off the NFL Network schedule, through next Thursday

In March, the NFL announced that Arena Football League games would be televised on NFL Network. Now? Not.

The Week 1 games were scrapped. A pair of Week 2 games, one that was due to be televised tonight and another one scheduled for Sunday night, have disappeared from the NFLN listings.

A game scheduled for Thursday, May 9, also has vanished.

NFL Network did not respond to an email sent earlier this week seeking clarification as to the relationship between the NFL and the AFL. It appears that, at least for now, the AFL could be operating like a CSO.

It’s a bad look for the NFL by association. Especially at a time when it feels like NFL Network is being stripped down in preparation of being sold for parts.