 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_improvedrosters_240502.jpg
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_dolphinsforsale_240502.jpg
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
nbc_pft_cardinalsdraft_240502.jpg
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_improvedrosters_240502.jpg
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_dolphinsforsale_240502.jpg
Dolphins ‘not for sale’ despite $10 billion offer
nbc_pft_cardinalsdraft_240502.jpg
Cardinals ‘killed it’ with 2024 NFL Draft picks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arena Football League is off the NFL Network schedule, through next Thursday

  
Published May 2, 2024 09:53 AM

In March, the NFL announced that Arena Football League games would be televised on NFL Network. Now? Not.

The Week 1 games were scrapped. A pair of Week 2 games, one that was due to be televised tonight and another one scheduled for Sunday night, have disappeared from the NFLN listings.

A game scheduled for Thursday, May 9, also has vanished.

NFL Network did not respond to an email sent earlier this week seeking clarification as to the relationship between the NFL and the AFL. It appears that, at least for now, the AFL could be operating like a CSO.

It’s a bad look for the NFL by association. Especially at a time when it feels like NFL Network is being stripped down in preparation of being sold for parts.