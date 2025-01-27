 Skip navigation
Art Rooney II: Preference is to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields

  
Published January 27, 2025 02:48 PM

Steelers president Art Rooney II has weighed in on what he’d like to see the team do at the quarterback position.

The Steelers had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on one-year contracts during the 2024 season and both of them started games during the regular season. Wilson got the majority of the work and the Steelers did not make a change even as the offense’s performance cratered in the final weeks.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was noncommittal about any plans that the team has at the position, but Rooney said in a session with reporters on Monday that he doesn’t expect both players back. Rooney said he would like to see one of them back as part of the team’s approach to 2025.

“I think they’re both capable quarterbacks and my preference would be to sign one of them, so that’ll be the priority and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward,” Rooney said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

The Steelers can start talks on a contract with both quarterbacks at any point, but there was no word on Monday about how quickly Rooney would like to see things move on that front.