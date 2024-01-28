Arthur Smith interviewing for Steelers offensive coordinator Sunday

Arthur Smith was an offensive coordinator before becoming Falcons head coach and he may be returning to his old role for the 2024 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith is interviewing for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator job on Sunday. Smith was fired by the Falcons this month after the end of his third straight 7-10 season.

Smith ran the offense for the Titans in 2019 and 2020 and he coached the team’s tight ends before moving up the ladder. Tennessee finished second in points and fourth in yards during the 2020 season, but he wasn’t able to generate the same kind of results in Atlanta.

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the season and split the duties between running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan to close out the year. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he would look outside the organization for the 2024 season and Sullivan has been interviewing for offensive coordinator jobs with other teams.