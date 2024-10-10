Arthur Smith on George Pickens: I didn’t sense any frustration from the snap count

During Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Steelers receiver George Pickens was seen on the Pittsburgh sideline expressing some signs of frustration.

He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards on seven targets. And he played 10 fewer snaps than Calvin Austin and 13 fewer snaps than Van Jefferson.

Pickens said this week that playing time decisions are up to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who in turn said on Thursday that he “didn’t sense any frustration from the snap count.”

“I think anytime, as long as I’ve been in the NFL, everybody handles emotions different, trying to win games, but I didn’t ever get that sense,” Smith said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He’s an emotional guy. He does that every game. Maybe he’s just high-profile. There’s so many cameras out there, it’s like you’re working in ‘The Truman Show.’ I don’t know what the camera shows, what it doesn’t. I’ve certainly been guilty, regretfully, showing frustrations at times calling a game or at an official, which was not what you want.

“But some of that stuff, I’ll be honest, I don’t even pay attention to it. You’re just so hyperfocused on trying to make adjustments and win the game.”

Smith noted snap counts can vary based on different matchups, which is something he did in the past as an offensive coordinator with “premium players” like running back Derrick Henry and receiver A.J. Brown.

“You got to know the backups and how you package things,” Smith said. “Those are week-to-week things. That’s the best way I can answer it.”

Pickens leads the Steelers with 36 targets, 23 receptions, and 310 yards. He has not caught a touchdown yet in 2024.