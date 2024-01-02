As end possibly arrives, Bill Belichick retains laser focus

When asked about his future, Patriots coach Bill Belichick normally responds with grunts and/or one-syllable words. Appearing Tuesday morning on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, Belichick gave a more thoughtful answer regarding his consistent deflection of questions regarding his future.

“Whatever success I have had, I’ve tried to go about my job the same way every week -- win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that’s the end of the season.

“But on a week-to-week basis, I don’t want to spend time, or get caught up in what happened five years ago, or what’s going to happen two years from now, and a bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets. . . . I’m committed to the team that I’m coaching right now, the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that’s what I’m going to give them.”

It’s the right attitude. Still, the day for making decisions is coming soon. For owner Robert Kraft, and for Belichick.

Will he return? If not, how will the two sides separate? If he leaves, where will he go next?

Whatever the answers, they’re coming sooner than later. Right after the Jets game.