As expected, Von Miller lands on the first team in Washington’s initial depth chart

The full truth regarding Von Miller’s one-year deal with the Commanders was kept under wraps, because it’s a far cry from the kind of contract he’s used to having. His skills remain undeniable.

Miller appears as a starting outside linebacker on the first depth chart issued by the Commanders for the 2025 season.

While it would have been more of a surprise if he wasn’t a first-stringer, it’s a box he needed to check.

Miller earned the spot over Jacob Martin, an eighth-year player who signed a one-year, $2.85 million deal with the Commanders earlier this year.

Miller’s one-year contract has a base value of $6.1 million, with another $4.4 million available in incentives. Only $3 million is guaranteed, and more than $1 million is tied to per-game active roster bonuses.