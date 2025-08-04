 Skip navigation
nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
As expected, Von Miller lands on the first team in Washington’s initial depth chart

  
Published August 4, 2025 04:24 PM

The full truth regarding Von Miller’s one-year deal with the Commanders was kept under wraps, because it’s a far cry from the kind of contract he’s used to having. His skills remain undeniable.

Miller appears as a starting outside linebacker on the first depth chart issued by the Commanders for the 2025 season.

While it would have been more of a surprise if he wasn’t a first-stringer, it’s a box he needed to check.

Miller earned the spot over Jacob Martin, an eighth-year player who signed a one-year, $2.85 million deal with the Commanders earlier this year.

Miller’s one-year contract has a base value of $6.1 million, with another $4.4 million available in incentives. Only $3 million is guaranteed, and more than $1 million is tied to per-game active roster bonuses.