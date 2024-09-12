 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

As his regular-season opener arrives, Al Michaels is focused only on the present

  
Published September 11, 2024 11:19 PM

The legendary Al Michaels begins his latest regular season on Thursday night. It will end with Amazon’s first-ever playoff game.

Will that contest in early January be Michaels’s last hurrah?

“The reality is, I’ve trained myself to live in the present,” Michaels told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “I have for a long period of time. I don’t like to go into the past. People love to hear stories about the old days — I’m bored with it.”

He’s not bored with his current gig. Still, as he starts the last year of his contract, he’s not thinking about next year.

“Down the line, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Michaels said. “Nobody does. Right now I feel great. I’m looking forward to the start of the season. I’ve made no decision in terms of what will happen in the future. I suspect that some time during the year I’ll have a better feeling of what it’s like. But my feeling is, if I can live up to the standard I expect from myself, then I’ll want to continue. If I can’t, then I’ll have to think about it another way. I don’t want to go out, as Howard Cosell used to say, ‘a shadow of your former self.’”

Michaels said last year that he doesn’t want a farewell tour. He doesn’t want it to be about him; he never has. So even if he’s thinking about walking off into the sunset after the coming season, he most likely won’t breathe a word of it until it’s time for him to say, simply and decisively, “It’s time.”

It’s very hard to think of watching NFL games without him. Don’t think about that. Think about enjoying the comfort of his voice, once that has become familiar and iconic.

We’ll all get to hear it again tomorrow night, when the Dolphins host the Bills in a significant early-season contest that carries plenty of story lines, drama, and (hopefully) points.