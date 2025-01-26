As of today, Cowboys have longest NFC Championship drought

It’s been 30 years for the Triplets. And it’s been 30 years for the franchise.

The Cowboys’ NFC Championship drought turns 30 this year. And with the Commanders making it to the Super Bowl semifinal game, Dallas now has the longest streak in the NFC without appearing in a final-four game.

For the Cowboys, it last happened in the 1995 season. The Lions and Commanders previously had the longest streak, dating back to 1991. For the Lions, it ended last year. For the Commanders, it ends today.

Here are the years in which each of the NFC teams last appeared in the NFC Championship.

Commanders: 2024.

Eagles: 2024.

Lions: 2023.

49ers: 2023.

Rams: 2021.

Buccaneers: 2020.

Packers: 2020.

Saints: 2018.

Vikings: 2017.

Falcons: 2016.

Cardinals: 2015.

Panthers: 2015.

Seahawks: 2014.

Giants: 2011.

Bears: 2010.

Cowboys: 1995.

Consider the gap between the Bears and the Cowboys. Fifteen years. Half of the 30-year gap.

Making the Dallas drought even more amazing is the fact that, for the first 30 Super Bowls, the Cowboys played in the NFC Championship (or, pre-merger, NFL Championship) 16 times.