Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

At this rate, Jets won’t want Aaron Rodgers in 2025 — and no one else will

  
Published November 17, 2024 08:50 PM

The Jets have finally reached their bye week. The best news is they can’t lose next weekend.

In eleven weeks to date, the Jets have lost eight times. Owner Woody Johnson fired the head coach after five games. Since then, the Jets are 1-5.

There will be a new coach. There might be a new General Manager. Johnson could end up taking a position in the new administration, opening the door for his brother, Christopher, to take over again.

And only days after quarterback Aaron Rodgers said as to the question of whether he still plans to play next year, “Yeah, I think so.” It’s fair to think the Jets won’t want him.

His compensation for 2025 isn’t guaranteed. Once the dust settles on a new regime, he could be cut.

Then the question becomes whether someone else will want him. Frankly, what has anyone seen this year to roll the dice with a guy who is about to be 41 and who brings plenty of baggage and distractions? If he was still playing at an MVP level, someone would happily drink the Rodgers Ayahuasca. But he’s not even playing at a middle-of-the-pack starter level. And the team is bad.

And it’s feeling like it’s over for Rodgers.