Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028

  
Published October 15, 2024 02:26 PM

The NFL is holding league meetings in Atlanta on Tuesday and one of the announcements from those meetings concerned another big event that will be coming to the city.

Super Bowl LXII will be held in Atlanta in February 2028. Reports last month indicated that the league would be bringing the game back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the decision is now official.

It will be the fourth time that the Super Bowl has been held in Georgia’s capital city. The first two games were held at the Georgia Dome — the Cowboys won Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 — and the Patriots beat the Rams at the current stadium in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

New Orleans, Santa Clara and Los Angeles will host the next three Super Bowls.