 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Ekeler fumble leads to Jalen Hurts TD, Eagles lead 41-23

  
Published January 26, 2025 05:55 PM

Yet another Commanders fumble has turned into an Eagles touchdown.

Philadelphia has taken a 41-23 lead with 12:24 left in the fourth quarter after Austin Ekeler lost the football and eventually Jalen Hurts was able to score his third rushing touchdown of the game.

Ekeler had caught a short pass on the right side, but linebacker Oren Burks punched the ball out as the running back got up from the round. Linebacker Zack Baun picked up the loose ball to give Philadelphia an extra possession at the club’s 49-yard line.

Running back Saquon Barkley nearly had his third rushing touchdown, taking a carry 22 yards to the 1-yard line. But after that, three consecutive encroachment penalties by Washington moved the ball to nearly the one-inch line. Officials announced that the Eagles could intentionally be awarded a score if “intentional” acts on penalties continued to happen.

But that sequence also wasted significant time, running down nearly a minute from the clock before Hurts finally made his way in for the score.

Washington has fumbled three times and Philadelphia has scored a touchdown off of each of them.

The Eagles now have five rushing touchdowns on Sunday.