Austin Ekeler fumble leads to Jalen Hurts TD, Eagles lead 41-23

Yet another Commanders fumble has turned into an Eagles touchdown.

Philadelphia has taken a 41-23 lead with 12:24 left in the fourth quarter after Austin Ekeler lost the football and eventually Jalen Hurts was able to score his third rushing touchdown of the game.

Ekeler had caught a short pass on the right side, but linebacker Oren Burks punched the ball out as the running back got up from the round. Linebacker Zack Baun picked up the loose ball to give Philadelphia an extra possession at the club’s 49-yard line.

Running back Saquon Barkley nearly had his third rushing touchdown, taking a carry 22 yards to the 1-yard line. But after that, three consecutive encroachment penalties by Washington moved the ball to nearly the one-inch line. Officials announced that the Eagles could intentionally be awarded a score if “intentional” acts on penalties continued to happen.

But that sequence also wasted significant time, running down nearly a minute from the clock before Hurts finally made his way in for the score.

Washington has fumbled three times and Philadelphia has scored a touchdown off of each of them.

The Eagles now have five rushing touchdowns on Sunday.