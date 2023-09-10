Austin Ekeler scores first TD of the season, Chargers lead Dolphins 7-0

The Chargers are debuting their new offense coordinated by Kellen Moore.

So far, so good.

While the Dolphins were in a position to take an early lead, their second fumbled center-quarterback exchange ended the possession at the Los Angeles 6-yard line. The Chargers took advantage of the extra possession with a 14-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Austin Ekeler for a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Justin Herbert twice converted third downs with his legs, scrambling for 5 yards on third-and-4 from the L.A. 12. Then he gained 5 yards on third-and-2 from the Miami 35.

Herbert also got in a 36-yard pass to Keenan Allen on the possession, putting Los Angeles in Miami territory.

But the run game was key, as Ekeler gained 22 yards on five carries on the possession. Joshua Kelley also had 20 yards on three carries.