Austin Seibert, Marshon Lattimore would not have practiced Monday

Kicker Austin Seibert and cornerback Marshon Lattimore didn’t play for the Commanders in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and they would not have taken part in practice on Monday either.

The Commanders listed Seibert (hip) and Lattimore (hamstring) as out of practice on their first injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. The team did not hold an actual practice, so it was just an estimation of their participation level.

Linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) was also listed as out of practice.

Runing back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was listed as limited after missing Sunday’s game. Center Tyler Biadasz (ribs, thumb, foot), tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and tackle Andrew Wylie (shoulder) were in the same category.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler (groin), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb), and linebacker Jordan Magee (elbow) were listed as full participants.