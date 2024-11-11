 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones' time as Giants' starting QB nearing an end

Austin Seibert, Marshon Lattimore would not have practiced Monday

  
Published November 11, 2024 05:15 PM

Kicker Austin Seibert and cornerback Marshon Lattimore didn’t play for the Commanders in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and they would not have taken part in practice on Monday either.

The Commanders listed Seibert (hip) and Lattimore (hamstring) as out of practice on their first injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. The team did not hold an actual practice, so it was just an estimation of their participation level.

Linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) was also listed as out of practice.

Runing back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was listed as limited after missing Sunday’s game. Center Tyler Biadasz (ribs, thumb, foot), tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and tackle Andrew Wylie (shoulder) were in the same category.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler (groin), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb), and linebacker Jordan Magee (elbow) were listed as full participants.