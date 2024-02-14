Authorities say one person dead, three critically injured in Chiefs’ parade shooting

One person has died in the shooting at the end of the Chiefs’ parade, authorities report. They estimate 10-15 are injured.

Three people are critically injured and five more in serious condition, according to KSHB per a spokesperson with the Kansas City Fire Department.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage near the end of the celebration.

Two armed individuals are in custody.

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff are accounted for and safe, according to authorities.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Kansas City for the parade and rally at Union Station on Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers on Sunday.