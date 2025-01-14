 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Azeez Al-Shaair, Robert Woods, Juice Scruggs miss practice for Texans

  
Published January 14, 2025 06:03 PM

The Texans were short a few players as they prepared to face the Chiefs at Tuesday’s practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair did not practice due to a knee injury. Al-Shaair was shaken up during their Wild Card win over the Chargers, but only missed one snap in that game.

Right guard Juice Scruggs (ankle) played every snap in the win, but did not practice on Tuesday. Scruggs is starting in place of Shaq Mason, who remains out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) was the only other player out of practice. He had two catches for 22 yards last Saturday.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (rest), and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder) were listed as limited participants. Defensive end Will Anderson (hand, elbow), guard Nick Broeker (hand), and tight end Teagen Quitoriano (calf) were full participants.