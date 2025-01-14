Azeez Al-Shaair, Robert Woods, Juice Scruggs miss practice for Texans

The Texans were short a few players as they prepared to face the Chiefs at Tuesday’s practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair did not practice due to a knee injury. Al-Shaair was shaken up during their Wild Card win over the Chargers, but only missed one snap in that game.

Right guard Juice Scruggs (ankle) played every snap in the win, but did not practice on Tuesday. Scruggs is starting in place of Shaq Mason, who remains out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) was the only other player out of practice. He had two catches for 22 yards last Saturday.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (rest), and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder) were listed as limited participants. Defensive end Will Anderson (hand, elbow), guard Nick Broeker (hand), and tight end Teagen Quitoriano (calf) were full participants.