Bailey Zappe brushes off boo birds

Sandwiched between the Thursday night debuts of Patriots rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III were seven drives from third-year pro Bailey Zappe.

When he entered the game, it was hardly a hero’s welcome.

Fans at Gillette Stadium booed Zappe. It wasn’t clear whether they were unhappy to see Maye leave after one series or whether they were salty about seeing Zappe.

Zappe was asked about the boo birds after the game.

“Yeah, it’s a little opposite of what it’s been the last two years,” Zappe said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “But when it was happening the opposite way it really didn’t bother me and when it’s happening this way it didn’t bother me either. We drove down and scored, so I think they were cheering after that. That’s really all you can do as a quarterback is go score and then everybody is happy.”

Zappe likely won’t be happy unless he leaves New England. With Jacoby Brissett the starter (for now) and Maye and Milton too promising to waive, Zappe will be the odd man out.

Who knows? Maybe he got seven drives last night (completing 12 of 20 passes for 108 yards) in the hopes the Patriots can trade him to a team that needs bodies at the position for a late-round pick.