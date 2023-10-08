Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones with Pats down 31-0 in fourth quarter

Quarterback Bailey Zappe got extra practice reps for the Patriots this week and he’s getting some game reps as well.

Zappe replaced Mac Jones with the Patriots trailing the Saints 31-0 with 13 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. Zappe also replaced Jones during last Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Cowboys and there will certainly be conversations about whether he’ll be taking the job on a permanent basis.

The Patriots punted at the end of Zappe’s first possession this Sunday and they’ve now gone 30 straight possessions without a touchdown. That calls for some kind of change because sticking with something that clearly isn’t working would be waving a white flag on the season.

Jones was 12-of-22 for 110 yards and two interceptions on Sunday. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu returned the first of those giveaways for a first quarter touchdown.