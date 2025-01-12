Baker Mayfield knows during pregame warmups whether “everything is going to click”

When the Buccaneers are clicking, they can play with — and potentially beat — anyone. For quarterback Baker Mayfield, he knows whether it will be clicking before the game even starts.

After his five-touchdown day two weeks ago against the Panthers, I asked Mayfield when he knows everything is going to work in a given game.

“You can kind of feel it for me pregame but just the way the balls spinning out of my hand, the way the feet feel,” Mayfield said. “It just — I always feel confident about the game plan going into it, but just that pregame routine, all that, kind of tell everything is going to click for the day.”

We won’t know how Mayfield is feeling before tonight’s game until it starts. But it’s not a matter of waking up feeling dangerous. It’s a matter of feeling dangerous when he’s on the field getting ready for the game.