Barry Sanders announces a health scare over Father’s Day weekend

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barry Sanders announces a health scare over Father’s Day weekend

  
Published June 21, 2024 05:47 PM

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders announced Friday that he experienced a health scare last weekend. He did not provide details beyond that it was heart-related.

Sanders, who turns 56 next month, made an appearance at the NFL draft in Detroit in April.

“Over Father’s Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart,” Sanders wrote on his social media. “It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.

“I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.

“Per my doctors’ recommendation, I am taking his opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being. I appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

The Lions’ official X account responded by sending get-well wishes to Sanders, who rushed for 15,269 yards in 10 seasons with them.