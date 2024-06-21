Barry Sanders announces a health scare over Father’s Day weekend

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders announced Friday that he experienced a health scare last weekend. He did not provide details beyond that it was heart-related.

Sanders, who turns 56 next month, made an appearance at the NFL draft in Detroit in April.

“Over Father’s Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart,” Sanders wrote on his social media. “It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.

“I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.

“Per my doctors’ recommendation, I am taking his opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being. I appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

The Lions’ official X account responded by sending get-well wishes to Sanders, who rushed for 15,269 yards in 10 seasons with them.

