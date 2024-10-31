Beanie Bishop is October’s defensive rookie of the month

No team picked defensive back Beanie Bishop in this year’s draft and that is looking like a major blunder by scouting departments across the league after the first couple of months of the season.

Bishop signed with the Steelers and won a role in the defense during training camp. That role has grown since the start of the regular season and the last couple of games have seen Bishop play a starring role on the national stage.

Two interceptions against the Jets on Sunday night in Week Seven were followed by another one against the Giants on Monday night in Week Eight. Bishop started both wins and he had 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five passes defensed over the course of October.

Bishop’s performance has made it impossible for the league to continue overlooking him and the NFL confirmed that when named him the defensive rookie of the month for October on Thursday.