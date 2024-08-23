Bears acquire LB Darrell Taylor from Seahawks

The Bears have found another pass rusher.

After missing out on Matthew Judon, Chicago has agreed to acquire linebacker Darrell Taylor from Seattle for a 2025 sixth-round pick, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Taylor, 27, was a second-round pick in 2020 but did not play that season due to an offseason surgery. He’s since recorded 21.5 sacks in 49 games with 13 starts.

Last season, Taylor appeared in all 17 games with five starts. he finished with 5.5. sacks, seven tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits while playing 44 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Chicago has been looking for a pass rusher to go opposite Montez Sweat. The latest episode of Hard Knocks documented how the team was interested in Judon before the Falcons ended up trading for him.

The Bears finished their preseason with a win over the Chiefs on Thursday night while Seattle will host the Browns on Saturday night.