 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears acquire LB Darrell Taylor from Seahawks

  
Published August 23, 2024 01:01 PM

The Bears have found another pass rusher.

After missing out on Matthew Judon, Chicago has agreed to acquire linebacker Darrell Taylor from Seattle for a 2025 sixth-round pick, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Taylor, 27, was a second-round pick in 2020 but did not play that season due to an offseason surgery. He’s since recorded 21.5 sacks in 49 games with 13 starts.

Last season, Taylor appeared in all 17 games with five starts. he finished with 5.5. sacks, seven tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits while playing 44 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Chicago has been looking for a pass rusher to go opposite Montez Sweat. The latest episode of Hard Knocks documented how the team was interested in Judon before the Falcons ended up trading for him.

The Bears finished their preseason with a win over the Chiefs on Thursday night while Seattle will host the Browns on Saturday night.