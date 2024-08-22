 Skip navigation
Bears wanted Matthew Judon, but with a new contract

  
Published August 22, 2024 07:01 PM

Atlanta was willing to trade for pass rusher Matthew Judon without a contract extension. Chicago was not.

In the aftermath of the trade that sent Judon to the Falcons, multiple reports indicated that both the Falcons and the Bears offered a third-round pick in 2025 for Judon, and that Judon chose Atlanta.

Based on the most recent episode of profanity-free Hard Knocks, it became clear that the Bears were doing the deal only if Judon agreed to a new deal.

“Our language is basically saying if contract’s not signed then he reverts back to New England,” G.M. Ryan Poles says.

Narrator Liev Schreiber made it more clear: “Poles has met New England’s asking price of a third-round pick. But unless Judon agrees to a contract extension with the Bears, Chicago won’t make the deal.”

Judon has said he wants to earn a new contract from the Falcons. More specifically, he’s hoping to play well enough to get more from the Falcons than whatever the Bears offered on a long-term deal.