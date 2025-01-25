Bears adding Antwaan Randle El, Al Harris to their coaching staff

Ben Johnson’s staff is beginning to come together.

The new Bears coach is expected to add two more well-respected assistant coaches.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are working to finalize a deal to make Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El as their new assistant head coach/wide receivers coach, and Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris is set to become Chicago’s defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

Randle El is following Johnson from Detroit after four seasons on Dan Campbell’s staff. Randle El played nine NFL seasons with the Steelers and Washington, and his NFL coaching career began in 2019 with the Bucs as an offensive assistant.

Harris played for four teams in 14 seasons. He began his coaching career in 2012 with the Dolphins, the season after he finishing his playing career.

Harris spent the past five seasons Dallas, adding assistant head coach to his defensive backs coach title before the 2024 season. He also has coached for the Chiefs.