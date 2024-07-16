 Skip navigation
Bears agree to terms with Rome Odunze

  
Published July 16, 2024 01:33 PM

With the team’s rookies reporting for training camp on Tuesday, the Bears have taken care of some important business with one of their first-round picks.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chicago has agreed to terms with receiver Rome Odunze on his four-year rookie contract.

Odunze’s deal is worth $22.7 million fully guaranteed. After selecting Odunze at No. 9 overall, the Bears will decide on Odunze’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2027.

Odunze caught 214 passes for 3,272 yards with 24 touchdowns at Washington, including 92 catches for 1,640 yards with 13 TDs last year.

The Bears have not yet signed No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams, who is not represented by an NFLPA-certified agent.