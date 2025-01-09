Bears complete interview with Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll’s first head-coaching interview since being let go by the Seahawks after the 2023 season is in the books.

The Bears announced that they completed an interview with Carroll on Thursday.

Carroll let it be known late in the regular season that he was looking for a return to the sideline in the NFL and that he was particularly interested in the opening that the Bears created by firing Matt Eberflus in November. It didn’t seem like an ideal fit for a defensive coach to take over a team trying to maximize quarterback Caleb Williams’s potential after a rocky rookie season.

Carroll was 137-89-1 with the Seahawks. He won one Super Bowl and infamously lost another when Russell Wilson was intercepted at the goal-line by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The Bears have also announced interviews with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.