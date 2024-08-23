Bears DB Douglas Coleman III released from hospital Friday

Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III was released from a Kansas City hospital on Friday morning and flew back to Chicago, coach Matt Eberflus said on 670 The Score.

Eberflus said Coleman was “walking around” and in good spirits a day after a scary scene at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coleman stayed down after making a tackle on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Coleman was placed on a backboard, transferred to a stretcher and loaded onto a Kansas City Fire Department cart, which transported him to an ambulance. Eberflus said Coleman was moving his extremities and gave his teammates a thumbs up before leaving the field.

Coleman, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was cut out of the preseason. He played for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League the past season seasons, totaling three interceptions.

He signed with the Bears in January.