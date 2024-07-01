Bears give Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to see wife Simone Biles in Paris

Bears safety Jonathan Owens will take some time off from training camp to see his wife, gymnast Simone Biles, compete at the Olympics in Paris.

Biles, who made her third U.S. Olympic gymnastics team this weekend, said Owens has been given permission to leave training camp to see her compete.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes,” Biles said, via USA Today. “For just a short little time.”

Owens and Biles hadn’t met when she competed in her first Olympics in 2016, and her second Olympics events were closed to spectators because of the pandemic. So this will be Owens’ first chance to see her on her sport’s biggest stage.

“Any time we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don’t align that much,” Biles said. “So whenever it does, it’s really important for the both of us to show up in support.”