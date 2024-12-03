 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Bears-Lions breaks early Thanksgiving record with 37.5 million viewers

  
Published December 3, 2024 03:26 PM

Nothing expands a captive audience like making the audience feel captivated.

The early Thanksgiving window featuring the Lions always performed well not because of the Lions but because it was football, it was on TV, and there was nothing else on. Now that the Lions have transmogrified into a powerhouse, even more are flocking to watch Detroit play on Turkey Day.

Per the NFL, the CBS broadcast of Bears-Lions averaged 37.5 million viewers. That’s the most ever in the opening window on Thanksgiving. It was an 11-percent increase over last year’s Packers-Lions game on Thanksgiving.

The Dallas window still performed better, at 38.8 million. But the gap is narrowing. And it could be disappearing, unless the Cowboys get their act together.

Like the Lions finally have.