Bears’ offseason moves leave Amon-Ra St. Brown reeling

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:41 AM

Three NFC North teams made it to the postseason in 2024. The one that didn’t is trying to change things, quickly.

And Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has taken notice.

In the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, Amon-Ra reacted to Chicago’s efforts to close the gap under new head coach (and former Lions offensive coordinator) Ben Johnson.

“I feel like the Bears have unlimited fucking money,” Amon-Ra St. Brown told his brother, Equanimeous. “This shit’s crazy. They’re just signing new shit for like forty, fifty million dollars. Joe Thuney. Boom. Jonah Jackson. Bang. Drew Dalman. Bang. Dayo . . . Odeyingbo, another I saw . . . a crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett. Bang. They’re just breaking everybody off. . . . They have unlimited money. What the fuck is this? . . . Ben’s just making moves, left and right.”

Whether it makes a difference remains to be seen. But the Bears are trying to build a team around potential franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. And job No. 1 seems to be attempting to improve the pass protection for Williams, via the complete rebuilding of the three spots in the interior of the offense line, where Thuney, Dalman, and Jackson will be installed.