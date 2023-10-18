Bears preparing Tyson Bagent to start, Justin Fields won’t practice Wednesday

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent is in line to make his first NFL start this weekend.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that Justin Fields is likely out this week after dislocating his right thumb in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and he said that Fields will be out of practice on Wednesday. As a result, the team is preparing Bagent to start against the Raiders on Sunday.

Bagent was undrafted out of Division II Shepherd University this year. He was 10-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception while running twice for four yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Nathan Peterman will serve as Bagent’s backup against Las Vegas as long as there’s not an unexpected change of plans for Fields.