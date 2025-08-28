 Skip navigation
Bears re-sign LS Scott Daly, returner Devin Duvernay

  
Published August 28, 2025 04:21 PM

The Bears did some roster juggling early this week that included the procedural moves of cutting veterans Scott Daly and Devin Duvernay. On Thursday, the team announced it has re-signed their long snapper and returner.

Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowler, will serve as the Bears’ return specialist. He has averaged 12 yards on 88 career punt returns and 24.9 yards on 87 career kickoff returns, with two return touchdowns.

Daly replaced the injured Patrick Scales before the 2024 season, appearing in all 17 games as the team’s long snapper. He joins with kicker Cairo Santos and punter Tory Taylor among the specialists.

The Bears also placed defensive lineman Austin Booker on injured reserve with a knee injury that will keep him out a few weeks. They waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr.

Chicago signed tight end Nikola Kalinic, defensive back Dontae Manning and defensive back Gervarrius Owens to its practice squad and released long snapper Luke Elkin and defensive back Mekhi Garner from the practice squad.