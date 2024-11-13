 Skip navigation
Bears release OL Nate Davis

  
Published November 13, 2024 10:21 AM

The Bears have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Chicago announced on Wednesday that the club has released Nate Davis.

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year, $30 million deal in March 2023. He started 11 games last year and two games in 2024 before he was benched. He’s been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, with Chicago trying to deal him elsewhere.

Davis is now subject to waivers, but given his contract, it’s unlikely that he’s claimed.

A third-round pick in 2019, Davis spent his first four seasons with the Titans. He’s appeared in 71 career games with 67 starts.