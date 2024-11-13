Bears release OL Nate Davis

The Bears have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Chicago announced on Wednesday that the club has released Nate Davis.

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year, $30 million deal in March 2023. He started 11 games last year and two games in 2024 before he was benched. He’s been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, with Chicago trying to deal him elsewhere.

Davis is now subject to waivers, but given his contract, it’s unlikely that he’s claimed.

A third-round pick in 2019, Davis spent his first four seasons with the Titans. He’s appeared in 71 career games with 67 starts.