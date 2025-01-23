Bears request to interview Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant for their DC

The Bears have requested Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Pleasant currently serves as the Rams’ assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

He has been with the Rams for two seasons, working with the defensive backs and serving as assistant head coach in 2023.

Pleasant was an offensive consultant for the Packers in 2022 and the defensive backs and passing game coordinator for the Lions in 2021-22. In his first stint with the Rams, he was the cornerbacks coach from 2017-20.

Pleasant also has interned for the Browns (2013) and worked for Washington (2013-16).