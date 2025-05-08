 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears sign 10 undrafted rookie free agents

  
Published May 8, 2025 05:42 PM

The Bears announced 10 undrafted free agent signings on Thursday afternoon.

LSU safety Major Burns, Cal defensive end Xavier Carlton, North Carolina linebacker Power Echols, Iowa long snapper Luke Elkin, Texas State running back Deion Hankins, Oregon safety Tysheem Johnson, Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim, TCU wide receiver John Richardson, Kansas defensive end Jereme Robinson, and Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker all signed with the team ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Richardson and Walker join first-round tight end Colston Loveland and second-round wideout Luther Burden as new additions to the receiving corps. Richardson played two years at Oklahoma State before transferring to TCU and he had 103 catches for 1,269 yards and five touchdowns with the Horned Frogs. Walker had 64 catches for 935 yards and four touchdowns in 26 games for the Aggies.

Loveland, Burden and the Bears’ other six draft picks will also be part of the minicamp action.