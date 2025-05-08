Bears sign 10 undrafted rookie free agents

The Bears announced 10 undrafted free agent signings on Thursday afternoon.

LSU safety Major Burns, Cal defensive end Xavier Carlton, North Carolina linebacker Power Echols, Iowa long snapper Luke Elkin, Texas State running back Deion Hankins, Oregon safety Tysheem Johnson, Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim, TCU wide receiver John Richardson, Kansas defensive end Jereme Robinson, and Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker all signed with the team ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Richardson and Walker join first-round tight end Colston Loveland and second-round wideout Luther Burden as new additions to the receiving corps. Richardson played two years at Oklahoma State before transferring to TCU and he had 103 catches for 1,269 yards and five touchdowns with the Horned Frogs. Walker had 64 catches for 935 yards and four touchdowns in 26 games for the Aggies.

Loveland, Burden and the Bears’ other six draft picks will also be part of the minicamp action.