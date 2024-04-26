 Skip navigation
Bears take University of Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 9

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:18 PM

Caleb Williams, the first overall pick on Thursday night, walks into one of the best situations ever for a rookie quarterback. The Bears used their second pick of the night — the ninth overall — on Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

Williams had campaigned for offensive lineman Olu Fashanu to be the Bears’ pick, but Williams won’t be disappointed in becoming teammates with Odunze.

Odunze joins a receiving corps that already includes Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, giving Chicago arguably the best group of wideouts in the NFL.

Odunze caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season after making 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

The Bears have only two other choices the rest of the draft — one in the third round (75) and one in the fourth (122) — after trading five of seven choices. They acquired defensive end Montez Sweat and Allen, among others, with the traded selections.