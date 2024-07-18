Bears to work out Shaquille Quarterman

The Bears are taking a look at a linebacker.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chicago is working out free agent Shaquille Quarterman on Thursday.

Quarterman, 26, was a Jaguars fourth-round pick in 2020 and completed his rookie contract with the franchise. He’s appeared in 63 games, though he hasn’t made a start. He has 54 career tackles with one forced fumble.

Quarterman has mainly contributed on special teams throughout his four seasons. He played 67 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2022 and 51 percent of snaps in 2023.