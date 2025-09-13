 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson: Bears are facing elite players in a hostile environment in Detroit

  
Published September 13, 2025 05:00 AM

Before he became the Bears’ head coach this year, Ben Johnson spent the last six seasons as a Lions assistant. And he’s been telling his players what to expect when they play in Detroit on Sunday.

“They know what kind of hostile environment this is going to be,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who was the Lions’ offensive coordinator, said the Lions’ playmakers are going to be tough to deal with and will look faster on the field than they looked on tape.

“I think they have a couple players on that offense who are elite in this league,” Johnson said. “Until you’re out there — you see it on tape, but we’ve been talking about it all week.”

Johnson spoke specifically about the Lions’ running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

“Speed. Elite speed. Probably the fastest in the NFL at his position,” Johnson said of Gibbs.

But Gibbs might not even be the Lions’ No. 1 running back.

“Montgomery is one of those guys who likes to set the tone, lower his shoulder, wants to be a spark, very dependable player, really can’t say enough good things,” Johnson said. “When you’ve got two backs like that who are complementary of each other, want each other to do well, it makes it really hard because there’s always a threat on the field, and they’re dabbling with having them both on the field at the same time, which makes it very challenging.”

It’s going to be a challenge for both the Lions and the Bears, as the loser is 0-2 and all alone in last place in the NFC North.