Ben Johnson: Bears’ mission is “to win, and win now”

  
Published January 23, 2025 05:37 AM

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson does not believe he has a long rebuilding effort ahead of him in Chicago.

Johnson said at his introductory press conference that he sees the opportunity ahead of him as one where he can have a winning team in 2025, rather than one in which it will take him a long time to mold the team to his liking.

“Our mission starting this spring is to win, and to win now. I get goosebumps right now just thinking about being the head coach of the Chicago Bears. I know exactly what this role and this responsibility requires, and I cannot wait to get to work,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is building the offense around quarterback Caleb Williams and is confident that Williams will grow, develop and win.

“Modern football in the NFL is quarterback-driven,” Johnson said.

The Bears were a distant fourth in the NFC North in 2024, but Johnson is making no secret of the fact that he’s planning to turn that around. In a hurry.