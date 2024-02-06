Ben McAdoo to join Patriots as an offensive assistant

The Patriots’ talks with former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo about joining their coaching staff have resulted in an agreement.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that McAdoo will be hired by the team on Tuesday morning and Albert Breer of SI.com, who reported on the initial talks, reports that his title in New England will be senior offensive assistant.

McAdoo worked with Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on the Packers coaching staff in 2012 and 2013 before he was hired as the Giants offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2016, but he was fired before the end of his second season.

McAdoo’s most recent NFL work came as the Panthers offensive coordinator during the 2022 season and his next task will be assisting in the rebuild of a New England offense that has been among the league’s worst in recent years.