Ben Roethlisberger’s name comes up at Donald Trump trial

For the first time in American history, a former president is facing a criminal trial. For the first time in said criminal trial, the name of a former NFL player has been mentioned.

During the Tuesday testimony of Stephanie Clifford a/k/a Stormy Daniels, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger entered the narrative.

Via Tyler McBrien of LawFare.com, the witness said that Trump introduced her to Roethlisberger at a club in Nevada, where an annual celebrity golf tournament is held. Per the testimony, Trump described her as “his little friend Stormy.”

It’s not the first time Roethlisberger and Daniels were connected. In her 2018 book, she wrote that, on the evening after her alleged encounter with Trump, “he asked Roethlisberger to walk Clifford to her hotel room” and that Roethlisberger requested a “good night kiss.” Roethlisberger, per the book, stayed outside her room and knocked on the door for several minutes before leaving.

“I was terrified,” Clifford wrote. “I am rarely terrified.”

“Come on,” Roethlisberger allegedly said.

The case centers on claims that Trump falsified business records to hide hush-money payments that had been made to Clifford to conceal her one-night relationship with Trump in the days prior to the 2016 presidential election.

In 2009, Roethlisberger was sued for sexual assault based on a separate encounter at the annual golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. He declined comment on the allegations in the book at the time the book was published.